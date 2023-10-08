Getting Debian
This page has options for installing Debian Stable.
- Download mirrors of installation images
- Installation Manual with detailed installation instructions
- Release notes
- Other releases like Testing or Unstable
Download an installation image
- A small installation image: can be downloaded quickly and should be recorded onto a removable disk. To use this, you will need a machine with an Internet connection.
- A larger complete installation image: contains more packages, making it easier to install machines without an Internet connection.
Try Debian live before installing
You can try Debian by booting a live system from a CD, DVD or USB key without installing any files to the computer. You can also run the included Calamares Installer. Only available for 64-bit PC. Read more information about this method.
Buy CDs, DVDs or USB sticks from a vendor of Debian installation media
Many of the vendors sell the distribution for less than US$5 plus shipping (check their web page to see if they ship internationally).
Here are the basic advantages of CDs:
- You can install on machines without an Internet connection.
- You can install Debian without downloading all packages yourself.
Buy a computer with Debian pre-installed
There are a number of advantages to this:
- You don't have to install Debian.
- The installation is pre-configured to match the hardware.
- The vendor may provide technical support.
Use a Debian cloud image
An official cloud image, built by the cloud team, can be used on:
- your OpenStack provider, in qcow2 or raw formats.
- a local QEMU virtual machine, in qcow2 or raw formats.
- Amazon EC2, either as a machine image or via the AWS Marketplace.
- Microsoft Azure, on the Azure Marketplace.