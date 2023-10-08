Getting Debian

This page has options for installing Debian Stable.

Download an installation image

Try Debian live before installing

You can try Debian by booting a live system from a CD, DVD or USB key without installing any files to the computer. You can also run the included Calamares Installer. Only available for 64-bit PC. Read more information about this method.

Buy CDs, DVDs or USB sticks from a vendor of Debian installation media

Many of the vendors sell the distribution for less than US$5 plus shipping (check their web page to see if they ship internationally).

Here are the basic advantages of CDs:

  • You can install on machines without an Internet connection.
  • You can install Debian without downloading all packages yourself.

Buy a computer with Debian pre-installed

There are a number of advantages to this:

  • You don't have to install Debian.
  • The installation is pre-configured to match the hardware.
  • The vendor may provide technical support.

Use a Debian cloud image

An official cloud image, built by the cloud team, can be used on: